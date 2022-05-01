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Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty
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71 views • May 01, 2022
An example of the propaganda in action by the news outlets. The spreaders of fake news and government narratives.
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
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Videos
- Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
- BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
- Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
- Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
- Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
- MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
- Peak >> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
- Ecency >> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Consider Joining
Subscribe to my Free Newsletter and keep current with my new work as it unfolds. Or considered a Paid Subscription and receive access to members only content.
https://walkinverse.substack.com/
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
- https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
- Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
- BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
- Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
- Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
- Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
- MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
- Peak >> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
- Ecency >> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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