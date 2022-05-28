Matt Gaetz Blocks "Vax" Injury Evidence: Air Force Captain Pleads For Military Mercy

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Stew Peters: The Department of Defense is destroying the LIVES of our men and women in uniform. Former United States Air Force Captain, Jordan Karr, was forced to resign from her position just 3 WEEKS ago due to unlawful clot-shot mandates! She is already in a legal battle with the Department of Defense, and she needs all of the exposure she can get!
Stew Peters Show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
https://rumble.com/v16ctsg-matt-gaetz-blocks-vax-damage-evidence-air-force-captain-pleads-for-military.html