© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fmr. HHS COVID Advisor Fears Mass COVID Vaccine Deaths of Children
Follow
0
Share
Report
321 views • September 21, 2021
(Sept. 21, 2021) Dr. Paul E. Alexander, former senior COVID advisor for President Trump, fears thousands of children will die in America unless the COVID-19 vaccine program being pushed out for kids is stopped.
Full Stew Peters Show: http://stewpeters.tv
Full Stew Peters Show: http://stewpeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.