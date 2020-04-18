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Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai gives a different opinion about Covid-19 and How they fiddle the death figures
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28 views • April 18, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai gives a different opinion about Covid-19 and How they fiddle the death figures throught the W.H.O
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, 56, obtained a Ph.D. in biological engineering from MIT in systems biology. His thesis focused on modelling the whole cell by integrating molecular pathway models. He is running as a Republican for the Senate in Massachusetts.
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, 56, obtained a Ph.D. in biological engineering from MIT in systems biology. His thesis focused on modelling the whole cell by integrating molecular pathway models. He is running as a Republican for the Senate in Massachusetts.
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