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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Thirdphaseofmoon suppressed this+MUFON] - OT Chan Live#317
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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34 views • September 27, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs

Topics:

0) Gen Chit Chat - windows 10 setup to build 1900 trashed audio
and 4 hours to fix and reinstalled some soft
1) NYC UAP re-visit - to fix IDing with correct UTC if possible
2) Barely Socialable - used OT chan material for their 93K
other site.. play a clip.
3) Brandon Fufal - Skinwalker new sighting but you have to wait
to see it in the new Season 2 LOLOL
4) James Fox new movie.. Tweet shared by Brandon
5) Brandon Fugal seems to like Corbell and his crap movies (Oh Boy!)
6) Thirdphaseofmoon tried to suppress this interview that bombed
on Blake.. Shella Allen got the upper hand. aka SheilaAliens.
7) TPOM Dreampanel vids updates
8) MUFONs picks for the month? really?


-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel

Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
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which goes towards production costs)
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Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Keywords
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