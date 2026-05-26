05-25-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 93 NT Witness 005

Focus: The Word of Yahuah Made Flesh. See the Word in a different Light!

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 93 NT Witness 005

John 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with Elohim, and the Word was (a) Elohim. 2 He was in the beginning with Elohim 3 All came to be through Him, and without Him not even one came to be that came to be. 4 In Him was life, and the life was the light of men.





Being Set Apart and having Faith according to Torah remained unchanged during the time of the Messiah and the various witnesses in the Brit HaDashah (New Testament). Teaching and Living a Set Apart Live was still the way of life for the RIGHTEOUS.





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