3rd & Final Emergency Communication to Danielle Smith
A Warrior Calls
Published Yesterday |

Monday, February 13th, 2023 - Part 2

3rd Emergency Communication to Danielle Smith - FINAL

See previous communications here:

1st communication to Danielle Smith: https://www.brighteon.com/81d89cd1-fbaf-4672-9aeb-33294bd1c9e6

2nd communication to Danielle Smith: https://www.brighteon.com/ef54ecda-c790-4ded-b5e7-33837d5a03c6




**Download this letter and email as per Christopher's instructions.

Go to: awarriorcalls.com/

Click on link & download: "The PDF file… Emergency Communication to Danielle Smith January 12th 2023"


A Warrior Calls:

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
corruptionlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsalberta premierdanielle smith

