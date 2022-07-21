Child Coffins in High Demand: Since Baby 'Jabs' Started There Have Been 10X More Infant Deaths

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The second attached video with Funeral Director 'Wesley' was filmed in November 2021 and now that we have gone 9 more months it would be interesting to see how many more deaths there are world wide and not only in the UK.
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Video links:
"UK Funeral Home Director John O'Looney - Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves" https://rumble.com/embed/v19spxb/?pub=et9v9
UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10 TIMES MORE DEAD BABIES SINCE VACCINATIONS STARTED
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https://thecountersignal.com/who-recommends-masks-again-preps-world-for-global-lockdown-in-fall/
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