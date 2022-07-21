Child Coffins in High Demand: Since Baby 'Jabs' Started There Have Been 10X More Infant Deaths

The second attached video with Funeral Director 'Wesley' was filmed in November 2021 and now that we have gone 9 more months it would be interesting to see how many more deaths there are world wide and not only in the UK.

Related Twitter accounts:

LT @aust_tl

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SonovAbeach @highesthalfing

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Video links:





"UK Funeral Home Director John O'Looney - Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves" https://rumble.com/embed/v19spxb/?pub=et9v9





UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10 TIMES MORE DEAD BABIES SINCE VACCINATIONS STARTED

Truth or Consequences Brighteon

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Article Links:





https://www.commonsense.news/p/us-public-health-agencies-arent-following?s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





https://thecountersignal.com/who-recommends-masks-again-preps-world-for-global-lockdown-in-fall/





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