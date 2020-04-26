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Doomsday Preppers – Overcoming Our Differences
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57 views • April 26, 2020
There is a great movement of people preparing themselves for big changes on earth...a time when we will no longer be able to rely on the system to survive. Certainly we will all benefit greatly if we can work together, but clashes in beliefs, religion, race, and many other differences could seriously impede our willingness to work together. If we're going to survive the coming troubles, we'll can't afford to allow those differences to come between us. This video offers some advice on how to overcome the great rift between us all. Click here http://goo.gl/yyNWoz to read more on the topic presented in this video. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Info: Song: Break You In Artist: Vibe Tracks Album: You Tube Audio Library Licence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtRiO... (No Restrictions) Song: Settling In By: Dexter Britain; Album: Creative Commons Volume 3. http://dexterbritain.bandcamp.com Song: Called_To_Serve-OurMusicBox.mp3 Artist: OurMusicBox.com Album/source: OurMusicBox.com Comment: Free royalty free music distributed under the Creative Commons license. Credit must be given to OurMusicBox.com #EndTimeSurvivors #Doomsday #Preppers #Prepping #OvercomingDifferences #VoicesInTheWilderness
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