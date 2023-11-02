Create New Account
Bridges, Dams, Blackouts, Rails & Martial Law 11/02/2023
The Prophecy Club
656 Subscribers
245 views
Published 18 hours ago

Trump spoke out and said thanks to Biden’s Open Border, the fight in Gaza is coming to America. We also see what an Intelligence Agent says is coming to America. In other news, Iran has embedded Terrorists inside the United States and Latin America. Finally, we take a look at previous dreams about the Fall of America.

00:00 - Intelligence Warns of Attacks

05:01 - Mexican Alien Smuggling Cartel

08:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen

09:55 - Iran Has Terrorist Inside U.S.

14:15 - People like Firecrackers

16:24 - The Desert Road Dream

21:22 - Leslie Johnson Dream

22:29 - U.S. Terrorists Cells

26:33 - The Demands


iranmartial lawdamsblackoutsbridgesprophecy clubrailsstan johnsonprophecy with stanmexican smuggling cartel

