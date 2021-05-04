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2021-05-04 Russell Brand with Marianne Williamson - Politics Is CORRUPT Former Presidential Candidate Explains Why
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120 views • May 05, 2021
Really great interview.
This week’s guest is Marianne Williamson! Marianne is an author, non-profit and political activist, and spiritual thought leader. For over three decades Marianne has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. She is the author of 14 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. In 2019, she announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 United States presidential election.
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one week free trial at http://luminary.link/russell Elites are taking over!
Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join his cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox. *not a euphemism
Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW! US: http://adbl.co/revelation UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to Russell's side-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/ Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Jenny May Finn
This week’s guest is Marianne Williamson! Marianne is an author, non-profit and political activist, and spiritual thought leader. For over three decades Marianne has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. She is the author of 14 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. In 2019, she announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 United States presidential election.
Listen to Russell's Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one week free trial at http://luminary.link/russell Elites are taking over!
Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join his cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox. *not a euphemism
Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW! US: http://adbl.co/revelation UK:
http://adbl.co/revelationuk AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to Russell's side-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/ Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Jenny May Finn
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