Situation Update, June 24th, 2021 - Lithium gear reviews, CDC admits vaccine dangers, Biden to FAIL vax targets

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At about 1 hour and 10 minutes into the podcast, I cover vaccine news, revealing how the Biden administration is now on track to fail its 70% vaccination goal among US adults. According to a source who spoke to me several weeks ago, this means Biden will be deemed a failure by the globalists running the planet-wide extermination campaign, and Biden will be removed from power. (Not instantly, but his removal will be irreversibly set into motion.)
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-24-source-biden-to-be-removed-from-power-after-failing-70-vaccination-goal.html
0:00 Intro
11:52 Gear Reviews
39:28 Crazy Headlines
51:22 Economics
58:50 National Security
1:09:49 Vaccines
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