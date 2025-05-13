1 Gold IRA Podcast (Jeffrey Tan - About Me)

My personal Gold IRA podcast website: https://goldirapodcast.net/ . Go to https://bit.ly/thebestgoldguide to get the best free Gold IRA guide written by the top Gold IRA company.



Hi, how are you doing? My name is Jeffrey Tan.





I've been a very dedicated independent gold researcher for more than 20 years, and I've just been very passionate about gold and learning all about it and learning all the powerful benefits behind it. And I'm very passionate about gold ownership and I'm very passionate about gold investing.





There is one fact that's really stood out to me regarding gold, and this is a fact that I've heard many times, but this is a fact that's really stood out in my head regarding gold.





And that fact is: Did you know that since 1913, the purchasing power of gold has risen since 1913, but since 1913, the purchasing power of the dollar has fallen, has declined by more than 96%! I find that to be very amazing because that means that if you hypothetically purchased gold back in 1913 with a certain amount of dollars, and you held on to that gold until today, you would be able to actually buy more goods and services today compared to 1913 with that gold that you bought back in 1913 with a given amount of dollars.





So if you bought gold with a given amount of dollars back in 1913, held on to that gold until today, you'd actually able to buy more goods and services today compared to 1913. However, if you held on to dollars since 1913 until today, so in 1913, you had some dollars, you held on to those dollars until today, then today, you would actually be able to buy less than 4% of the goods and services compared to 1913 because the purchasing power of the dollar has decreased by more than 96% since 1913.





And so holding dollars would be a 96% loss in purchasing power since 1913, but buying gold with a certain amount of dollars in 1913 and holding that gold until today would actually allow you to increase your purchasing power so you could buy more goods and services today. That's something that really shows and demonstrates the very powerful benefits that gold has.





And so clearly gold also has a lot of other benefits. For example, gold is a very powerful hedge against inflation.





Gold is a very powerful hedge against currency devaluation. It's a hedge against geopolitical instability. It's a very powerful and strong store of value.





It's a tangible asset. It's an asset that's often seen as a safe haven asset, and also gold is very powerful at reducing risk within an investment portfolio because the price of gold tends to be largely uncorrelated to the stock market.





So holding gold in a way such that it's uncorrelated to the stock market, basically that allows the reduction of risk within an investment portfolio. And so gold has all these very, very powerful benefits.





And of course, at the same time, gold has proven that it's extremely valuable for thousands of years. And so gold is a very powerful investment.





It's a very powerful thing to own. And so because of this, when I see how great gold is, one question that comes to my mind is basically: "Ok, since gold is that great, how can we take the idea of investing in gold and then make gold investing even stronger?





So how can we take the idea of investing in gold in an ordinary way, but then enhance that gold investment to make a gold investment even stronger and even more powerful than it currently is?





And one thing that I found from my research is that one way to achieve this extra enhancement of a gold investment is through a Gold IRA.





A gold IRA basically means just owning and investing in gold within an individual retirement account or IRA. So a gold IRA basically is a gold individual retirement account. And if someone owns gold within a gold IRA or individual retirement account, then that person that owns gold within a gold IRA can basically have and benefit from all of the benefits of owning the gold, while at the same time benefiting from the tax benefits because the gold is held in an IRA account structure.





So investing in a gold IRA allows someone to own the gold and get all the benefits from owning the gold while at the same time receiving tax benefits because the gold is in an IRA account structure.





And so a gold IRA basically has this double benefit, again, that double benefit of all the benefits of owning gold and all the tax benefits that result because the gold is held in an IRA account structure.





And so because I've found gold IRAs to be such a powerful investment vehicle, I've created this entire Brighteon channel right here to provide the most comprehensive education regarding gold IRAs.





Each video corresponds to a different episode of my gold IRA podcast.





I have committed to make my podcast the best and most comprehensive Gold IRA information source. I hope you enjoy it!



