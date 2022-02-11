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Don't Poke the Bear, America is awakening
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92 views • February 11, 2022
The propaganda, censorship, and lies of the FDA, CDC, and NIH are becoming obvious and America is awakening to the conspiracy that is killing us and destroying our economy. Congratulations to the Canadian Truckers that are taking a stand against mandates and government corruption. We will prevail because we must!
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