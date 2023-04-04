President Trump Under Political PERSECUTION: Lying Media OBSESSED With Putting TRUMP BEHIND BARS

Stew Peters





Apr 3, 2023





The prosecution of President Trump is entirely motivated by politics and based on a flimsy legal theory.





Peter Navarro, President Trump’s former Assistant Director of Trade and Manufacturing policy, is here to talk about the bogus criminal charges brought by the corrupt D.A. Alvin Bragg.





America is now embracing the third world political persecution found in banana republics.





This is the latest Deep State salvo in a long pattern going all the way back to the Russia Hoax to put Trump in prison.





The justice system has crossed a line they can never come back from.





Will county prosecutors and Attorneys General across the country begin jailing more political opponents?





Does the unprecedented indictment of a former President demand an unprecedented response?





Check out Peter Navarro’s Substack at https://peternavarro.substack.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g2o8w-president-trump-under-political-persecution-lying-media-obsessed-with-putti.html