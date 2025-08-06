BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prof Mearsheimer to Trump: agree to Russia’s peace terms or risk turning into ‘Biden 2.0’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
75 views • 24 hours ago

Professor Mearsheimer to Trump: agree to Russia’s peace terms or risk turning into ‘Biden 2.0’

💬 “All this nonsense about calling for a ceasefire and trying to get the Russians to change their terms…is a waste of time. The Russians have made it unequivocally clear what they want,” the veteran IR scholar told Judge Andrew Napolitano.

“They view this as an existential threat that they’re facing, and they have no intention of changing the terms that they are demanding,” Mearsheimer added, referencing Putin’s June 2024 peace proposal.

🤡 The current administration knows this, yet continues with the “constant back and forth pretending that some sort of deal can be worked out” based on a ceasefire, and that Russia is being “unreasonable.” That’s just a “charade,” according to the academic.

🚶‍♂️↔️🚶‍♂️‍➡️Trump, being pulled in two directions, is “gonna end up looking like Joe Biden number two” if he’s not careful, Mearsheimer warned. “He’s not gonna get a settlement, and he’s gonna end up continuing to fund this war until it’s settled on the battlefield.”

