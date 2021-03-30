White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0043 - Joshua A Wilkerson - Senate Judiciary Committee testimony

Joshua was leaving school, when Moralez, a classmate who was in the us illegally, asked for a ride. Joshua agreed and they left the campus. When they arrived at Moralez’s parent’s home, Moralez punched Joshua in the face, before kicking him in the stomach so hard, his liver and spine were sliced in two, and his spleen ruptured. He hit Joshua with a closet rod so hard, it split into four pieces. He tortured Joshua by strangling him almost to death, before letting him breathe for a while. He did this multiple times before finally killing him. He then used more than a dozen ropes to tie Joshua up from the back of his neck, to the back of his hands, to the back of his feet. He put Joshua’s school shirt over his head and put his body in the back of his truck. He stole $2 out of Joshua’s wallet and bought gas, before driving out to a field. He put Joshua’s wallet and school ID next to his body and set it on fire, before driving away and leaving his truck in a strip mall parking lot.