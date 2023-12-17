Subconscious Healing With Denise Miceli

On December 16, 2023 Denise and I spoke much about the subconscious healing technique with various real life examples from her work; impact of childhood experiences; identifying archetypes, emotional patterning, beliefs, storylines; NLP; change; negativity bias; emotional scale; trauma; "I am" and "I can" statements; therapy; worthiness; the importance of enjoyment in starting a regular, consistent meditation practice; and plenty more





D Miceli Bio:

Denise Miceli is an inspiring empathic guide, coach, and mentor in creating space for change and positive growth. She is known for her talent in energy healing, intuitive hot-seat coaching, and teaching new ways of accessing authenticity. Denise feels called to share her strategies and methods of self-awareness through subconscious healing, meditation, breathwork, and body-mind release, for continual self-reflection and growth. Her lifelong love of learning and sharing knowledge in manageable bites allows learning to occur naturally. She holds a supportive container for those ready to heal and allow their soul the freedom to awaken their infinite potential.





After enduring a difficult dark night journey, Denise cleared traumatic memories and emotional patterns that blocked her authentic self using subconscious healing. She has since been inspired to share this excellent healing modality. Denise transformed her health coaching business into Rock Your Blocks intuitive life coaching in 2023 after 25 years of teaching and guiding individuals and groups in improvement, health, and wellness. She holds degrees in Mental Health, Leadership and is a certified MAP Practitioner and health coach.





She now joyfully creates and publishes articles, audio, video, and healing collectives to share, inspire, and engage others in healing, personal growth, spirituality, and creating the life of their dreams. She is a compassionate, empathic soul that has a finely tuned intuitive sense that embodies the work of helping others connect with their soul’s purpose.





