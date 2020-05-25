© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Down With The Hypocritical Religious Leaders!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • May 25, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.
What is a Pharisee? They are not just characters from the Bible. They epitomise hypocrisy and false teachings, and we are still dealing with them today in modern-day Christianity...probably even in your own church. If you don't want to be deceived by the Pharisees, as so many people were when Jesus walked the Earth, you need to learn to recognize them, and do all you can to avoid getting sucked in by their respectability and lukewarm doctrines.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyQyF...
Pastors Like TB Joshua Who Sell Anointing Oil Are Turning Christians Into Pagans
Dr. Sunday Adelaja
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQVri...
Peter Popoff Ministries Miracle Water Ripoff Commercial | Too Funny
THERCWRSHO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhsIj...
Healing Prayer Shawl
LoveWorldUSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8EyF...
EVERY DAY A FRIDAY by Joel Osteen (TV Spot)
Hachette Book Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8nju...
Truman to Trump: Billy Graham’s relationships with US presidents
CBS 17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-cWT...
Kanye West speaks at pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch I ABC7
ABC7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpPBk...
Trump in Israel: US President visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem
France 24 English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHR8h...
Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Wears Supreme And Is Friends With Justin Bieber (HBO)
Vice News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmGm...
Why Do These Televangelists Need Expensive Jets?
Inside Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXTU1...
You Are Faithful - Hillsong Worship
HillsongWorship
https://www.jta.org/page/39376?sp%5Bf...
https://www.dailysabah.com/mideast/20...
https://www.france24.com/en/20190701-...
https://www.vox.com/2014/7/24/5929705...
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.prem...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/christi...
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-s...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/opinio...
What is a Pharisee? They are not just characters from the Bible. They epitomise hypocrisy and false teachings, and we are still dealing with them today in modern-day Christianity...probably even in your own church. If you don't want to be deceived by the Pharisees, as so many people were when Jesus walked the Earth, you need to learn to recognize them, and do all you can to avoid getting sucked in by their respectability and lukewarm doctrines.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyQyF...
Pastors Like TB Joshua Who Sell Anointing Oil Are Turning Christians Into Pagans
Dr. Sunday Adelaja
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQVri...
Peter Popoff Ministries Miracle Water Ripoff Commercial | Too Funny
THERCWRSHO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhsIj...
Healing Prayer Shawl
LoveWorldUSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8EyF...
EVERY DAY A FRIDAY by Joel Osteen (TV Spot)
Hachette Book Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8nju...
Truman to Trump: Billy Graham’s relationships with US presidents
CBS 17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-cWT...
Kanye West speaks at pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch I ABC7
ABC7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpPBk...
Trump in Israel: US President visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem
France 24 English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHR8h...
Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Wears Supreme And Is Friends With Justin Bieber (HBO)
Vice News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZmGm...
Why Do These Televangelists Need Expensive Jets?
Inside Edition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXTU1...
You Are Faithful - Hillsong Worship
HillsongWorship
https://www.jta.org/page/39376?sp%5Bf...
https://www.dailysabah.com/mideast/20...
https://www.france24.com/en/20190701-...
https://www.vox.com/2014/7/24/5929705...
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.prem...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/christi...
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-s...
https://www.ncronline.org/news/opinio...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.