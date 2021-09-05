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HIGH COURT CHALLENGE TO WA BORDER WILL ‘PUT PRESSURE’ ON
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360 views • September 05, 2021
Constitutional law expert Professor Greg Craven says a High Court challenge to Western Australia’s border policies will “put pressure” on the state.
“Western Australia does have real challenges in a lot of ways because it is so big, and because it’s sparse and because it’s got large numbers of Indigenous people,” Professor Craven told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“Inexorably, there will be a point where a challenge to the High Court will succeed because things have got better and the ratio between reasonableness and risk has changed.
“Even the High Court understands what Covid is and what a crashing economy sounds like, I think we’d move quickly
“Western Australia does have real challenges in a lot of ways because it is so big, and because it’s sparse and because it’s got large numbers of Indigenous people,” Professor Craven told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“Inexorably, there will be a point where a challenge to the High Court will succeed because things have got better and the ratio between reasonableness and risk has changed.
“Even the High Court understands what Covid is and what a crashing economy sounds like, I think we’d move quickly
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