Nick Fuentes succinctly lays it all out in the most brutally honest Epstein breakdown you’ll hear.

From the bizarre kabbalistic timeline of events, to Elon Musk’s black eye, to the illusion of political choice, to the real implications of the files:

“What could we possibly do to get a different outcome? You elect Bush you get a war, elect Obama get a war, elect Trump get a war, Biden a war. So what do we have to do?”

“This is the most evil shit imaginable. Your’e covering up a child sex trafficking ring because you’re implicated in it and the consequence is you have to give Israel missiles to murder children.”

“There is layers of evil here. Sex crimes. Murder. Conspiracy. Treachery. Deceit.” “The people of the country are furious…how much more of this do you think people will tolerate?”

https://x.com/FracturedLight0/status/1989782919129202927

