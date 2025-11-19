BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nick Fuentes succinctly lays it all out in the most brutally honest Epstein breakdown you’ll hear.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10139 followers
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
407 views • 3 days ago

From the bizarre kabbalistic timeline of events, to Elon Musk’s black eye, to the illusion of political choice, to the real implications of the files:

“What could we possibly do to get a different outcome? You elect Bush you get a war, elect Obama get a war, elect Trump get a war, Biden a war. So what do we have to do?”

“This is the most evil shit imaginable. Your’e covering up a child sex trafficking ring because you’re implicated in it and the consequence is you have to give Israel missiles to murder children.”

“There is layers of evil here. Sex crimes. Murder. Conspiracy. Treachery. Deceit.” “The people of the country are furious…how much more of this do you think people will tolerate?”

https://x.com/FracturedLight0/status/1989782919129202927

Thanks to John M for Link

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpepsteinnick fuentes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy