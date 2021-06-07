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Breaking First US Doctor Certifies Vaccine Injury, Confirms Serious Diagnosis After
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783 views • June 07, 2021
Brittany Galvin joins 'The Stew Peters Show' LIVE from her Florida hospital bed, where she is undergoing treatment for a serious diagnosis that, according to her neurologist, was caused by the Moderna injection. www.StewPeters.tv
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