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STM 321 - Fireworks, Smokescreens And The Coming Smart Prison
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10 views • February 12, 2021
Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 321 - American Voice Radio, January 19th, 2018 - http://thecrowhouse.com
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Litecoin: LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Ethereum: 0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past." - George Orwell
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan?ty=h
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Litecoin: LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Ethereum: 0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
https://steemit.com/@maxigan
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past." - George Orwell
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!
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