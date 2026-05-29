IMMUNE BOOTCAMP: TRAINING YOUR BODY TO FIGHT CANCER, SUPERBUGS & MORE

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New research from Trinity College Dublin shows that "training" immune cells with interferon gamma, rather than vaccinating, can supercharge the body's ability to kill drug-resistant superbugs like MRSA and tuberculosis. Meanwhile, studies on bee venom and gut microbiota are challenging 50 years of cancer orthodoxy, as scientists increasingly look to nature to do what chemotherapy can't.