Spending on mitochondrial disorders like diabetes same as military budget!

When I was a kid, I always say this, a typical pediatrician would see one case of diabetes in his lifetime. Today, it's one out of every three kids who walks through his office door. And our most recent study from NIH, 38% of American teens, half our adult population. This is existential. We are spending as much on mitochondrial disorders like diabetes, as we spend on our military budget, we can't continue to exist like this. And the problem is industry is making money keeping us sick.

As Jay pointed out, ADHD is associated with all these behavioral disorders, but those disorders are treated, not by changing our diet, of providing medications to treat our kids, and they can medicate it and medicated, and that is the only solution. And I would point out that there is part of the etiology of these diseases is a kind of medium malpractice, a mass psychosis, that has our media not talking about this.

And one of the possible reasons for that is the amount of money that's coming from the pharmaceutical companies into our media and from these food companies for the advertising...

HHS Secretary Kennedy - 04/22/2025

