💥Seven air-launched Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles flew in & struck their targets in Ternopol this morning

💥🇺🇦 Seven air-launched Kh-101 cruise missiles flew in and struck their targets in Ternopol this morning.
The missiles deployed L-504 countermeasures on the final approach to ensure they reached the objective.
After : The chlorine content in the air after airstrikes in Ternopol is 6 times above the norm, reports the administration.
Residents are urged to stay indoors if possible and keep windows closed.