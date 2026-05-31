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It's a Pure VICTORY: Russia introduced the World's most Powerful Carrier of ZIRCON missiles
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354 views • 2 days ago

My dear truth seekers, those of you who regularly watch all my videos are well aware that in August 2025, Russia completed the repair and deep modernization of the heavy nuclear-powered battlecruiser 'Admiral Nakhimov' of project 11442M 'Orlan'. This nuclear-powered surface warship is considered to be the largest and most powerful in the world. ....................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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