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My dear truth seekers, those of you who regularly watch all my videos are well aware that in August 2025, Russia completed the repair and deep modernization of the heavy nuclear-powered battlecruiser 'Admiral Nakhimov' of project 11442M 'Orlan'. This nuclear-powered surface warship is considered to be the largest and most powerful in the world. ....................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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