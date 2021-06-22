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Twitter SUSPENDS Reporter For Celebrating Their Reversal Of National File's Suspension
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BREAKING: Twitter just suspended National File reporter Jack Hadfield for celebrating Twitter's decision to reverse the suspension of National File for an article posted to Twitter that was based on tweets, also posted to Twitter.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d2263bc1aa121fe1b1cd16
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d2263bc1aa121fe1b1cd16
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