UNSAFE START: HEAVY METALS FOUND IN BABY FORMULA
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5756 followers
77 views • 9 months ago

Founder of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt, shares the alarming results of a recent study with Pediatrician, Michelle Perro, MD, testing the leading infant formulas for toxic metals. Hear the shocking results, and learn which brands have the most dangerous levels of heavy metals, several being substantially higher than what the FDA considers safe.  Then, they discuss alarming amounts of gluten and glyphosate found in gluten free products. 


#ZenHoneycutt #MomsAcrossAmerica #BabyFormula #GlutenFree #MichellePerroMD

del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire
