Pompeo: It Seems the Biden Administration Is Not Going To Hold the CCP Accountable

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08/02/2021 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: There are many tools without any further legislation that the Biden administration could use to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the millions of deaths around the world and the billions of dollars in lost wealth that resulted from this Chinese foisting of a virus upon the world. But it doesn’t appear that the Biden administration is going to head down any of those paths.