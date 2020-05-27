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I Will NOT Publish Content to YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter
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20 views • May 27, 2020
In this short video I discuss how I will not be publishing my content on the well-known social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram.
You can subscribe to my content on the following platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
You can also find me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey/
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
SubscribeStar: https://subscribestar.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
You can subscribe to my content on the following platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
You can also find me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey/
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
SubscribeStar: https://subscribestar.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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