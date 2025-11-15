© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Removing Mary?! The Vatican's Assault on Mary & the Bishops Fighting Back
Is the Catholic Church in America finally finding its spine, or is it just political theater? As the U.S. bishops elect a pro-life champion and overwhelmingly approve a national consecration to the Sacred Heart, we cut through the spin. We expose the eight bishops who voted against the consecration and tackle the Vatican’s alarming move to sideline Our Lady. From the war on altar rails to a global fight over doctrine, we separate the signs of hope from the symptoms of decay in one of the most crucial episodes of Faith & Reason yet.
