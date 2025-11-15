BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Vatican's Assault on Mary & the Bishops Fighting Back
Rick Langley
1141 followers
41 views • 1 day ago

Removing Mary?! The Vatican's Assault on Mary & the Bishops Fighting Back

Is the Catholic Church in America finally finding its spine, or is it just political theater? As the U.S. bishops elect a pro-life champion and overwhelmingly approve a national consecration to the Sacred Heart, we cut through the spin. We expose the eight bishops who voted against the consecration and tackle the Vatican’s alarming move to sideline Our Lady. From the war on altar rails to a global fight over doctrine, we separate the signs of hope from the symptoms of decay in one of the most crucial episodes of Faith & Reason yet.

Keywords
the vatican assaulton marythe bishops fighting back
