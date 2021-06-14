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AN URGENT MESSAGE FROM DR. PIERRE KORY | FLCCC ALLIANCE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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720 views • June 14, 2021
Here is a recently released statement from Dr. Pierre Kory on the recently announced supply agreement between Merck and the U.S Government .

In a public statement, Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, said that the U.S. is "going to commit $1.2 billion of taxpayer money in order to enrich Merck for a drug that is not yet available, which has already been the source of a whistleblower complaint, and which has already failed in hospitalized patients. We already have a drug {ivermectin} which is low cost, safe, widely available which has been proven to work in many phases of disease—not only as outpatients but in all patients." Kory also said that Merck's actions on February 5, 2021 —when they issued a statement that there was no evidence to support the efficacy of ivermectin— and called into question the safety of "one of the safest drugs known in history" was a lie that is causing "an incalculable loss of life."

Visit https://flccc.net or https://covid19criticalcare.com for the latest news on Ivermectin.

For Reference :
Whistleblower's complaint letter to the U.S. Office of Special Council (Redacted) : https://osc.gov/Documents/Public%20Files/FY21/DI-19-0931/DI-19-0931%20Letter%20to%20the%20President_Redacted.pdf
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