CLEANSE OR COLLAPSE: Riccardo Bosi on Why the System Must Be Purged





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v75ucsw-the-light-within-from-epsteins-shadows-to-the-golden-agea-battle-for-the-hu.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





The 2020 election wasn't just stolen. It was a blueprint for the destruction of America.





In this explosive clip, Riccardo Bosi reveals the legal and constitutional framework that makes every action of President Trump not only justified but mandatory. The stolen election renders everything that followed null and void. No authority. No legitimacy. And the pursuit of that truth isn't about revenge—it's about mapping the entire deep state network that enabled the theft.





Bosi lays out the hidden architecture: the continuity of government system, the military chain of command, and the commander-in-chief authority that operates outside the civilian constitution when necessary. Voter ID isn't just policy—it's a military-level operation to secure the ballot. Washington D.C. isn't a state—it's a district under direct federal control.





The stolen election was never corrected. And the only question left is whether the cleanup happens before the takeover is complete.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.