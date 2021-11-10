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Exciting 3 part series showing a Newport Beach marina managed by a friend of mine. You can see Basin Marine is this video. This is where I lived for 35 years. Part 1.
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20 views • November 10, 2021
I love watching Dan's videos. He is always walking around places I know well in So Cal. Mostly Orange County. My hood.
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