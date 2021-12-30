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Hologram(Blue beam project) version of Hillary Clinton!!!!
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104 views • December 30, 2021
Dear beloved Sisters and Brothers and Ex-Muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour .In this video you can find a fake hillary clinton and there are videos hologram version of fake Joe Biden. Be aware of the world governments of this world and it's technology which can be seen in a hollywood movie called 'I Robot'.
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