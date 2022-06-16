Time-Lapse Backwards: Stinkerati, the Smoke Rocket collects its 3 hours of stench and air pollution

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Wood Stove Air Pester: Time Lapse Backwards - Stinkerati, the Smoke Rocket, sucks its 3 hours of awful stench and toxic air pollution back in.
Music in this Video
Title: Empire Seasons
Artist: Dan Henig
Album: Empire Seasons
Licenced to YouTube through
YouTube Audio Library
Title: Russian River
Artist: Dan Henig
Album: Russian River
Licenced to YouTube through
YouTube Audio Library