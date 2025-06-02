Globe Earth Theory Is For The Dimwitted Smart Folks

… the dimwitted smart folks… you know, like your average NASA worshipping food scientist, and what not. Yes, and what not. Don’t let that, what not, be you. It’s only fun being an arrogant, smug, know-it-all, holier than thou, bozo globe boy, when you’re actually being an arrogant, smug, know-it-all, holier than thou, bozo globe boy… after the fact, it’s no fun at all.

Like I’ve BEEN there. Please, “like I’ve been there”? Shoot, when my momma first hung a solar system mobile, above my crib, I spoke my first words… “what you talking about, Willis”. So in other words, I knew we were being tricked, right from the get go. I was the only one to never be indoctrinated. So no, I haven’t “been there”. You can only wish I was delusional. Fact is, my mother’s name is, Willis. So who’s the crazy one now?

Anyhow, I trust I’ve convinced the majority of you here, to scrap the whole globe earth theory thing. Absolutely.

I do try, you know? I spit on “frustration”. The son of a bitch that it is. I just spit on it. And pay it no never mind.

Now please excuse me, ladies and gentlemen, for I must go, take on the day!

God bless.

