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END TIMES: A Case for Mid-Tribulation
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156 views • August 08, 2020
There are many false teachings in the church that are going to be a stumbling block for some Christians as we move into these last days — teachings like: “God will never give you more than you can handle,” and, “If it’s God’s will, then it will happen.”
On today’s show, we are going to be tackling these claims as we hope to embolden and prepare the body of Christ for the days ahead. God has actually ordained the church to endure certain hardships that are in fact “more than we can handle” to make us rely on Him and purify the bride of Christ before His return.
Many believe that we will be raptured out of this world before the tribulation occurs. On today’s show, we are going to be making a case for the mid-tribulation rapture that, according to scripture, will likely occur at the blowing of the seventh trumpet in the book of Revelation.
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Today we are celebrating two years of ministry with IGBY and the Zach Drew Show! If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show, we are going to be tackling these claims as we hope to embolden and prepare the body of Christ for the days ahead. God has actually ordained the church to endure certain hardships that are in fact “more than we can handle” to make us rely on Him and purify the bride of Christ before His return.
Many believe that we will be raptured out of this world before the tribulation occurs. On today’s show, we are going to be making a case for the mid-tribulation rapture that, according to scripture, will likely occur at the blowing of the seventh trumpet in the book of Revelation.
**********
Today we are celebrating two years of ministry with IGBY and the Zach Drew Show! If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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