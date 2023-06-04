Create New Account
Department of Homeland Security Warns of Complete Grid Down - DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
TEOTWAWKI Life
Published Yesterday

What are your plans when the grid goes completely dark? Do you understand what is expected to happen? It's not only the risk of an EMP at this point. DHS has warned about substation attacks.

https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/05/24/dhs-issues-national-terrorism-advisory-system-ntas-bulletin

