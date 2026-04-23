Iranian LEGO: "Baghdad Barbie” Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary

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New Iranian LEGO video roasts “Baghdad Barbie” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt/
"Caroline lies, Caroline lies. Youngest press secretary, biggest liar alive," the song in the clip sings.
🤥 "Trump did nothing wrong. That's the lie you repeat," the video continues, laughing at Leavitt's clumsy attempts to deny Trump's links to Epstein.