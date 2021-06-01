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ROCKEFELLER 2010 DOC FILES ON PANDEMIC
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21 views • June 01, 2021
Video Credits to Pastor Nicholas.
You need to see what this reporter found in a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation doc file! What he shares on camera back in 2014 is what's happening now!
CDC Ebola Patent
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&;q=CDC+ebola+patent&ia=web
Gates Foundation COVID19 Patents
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/43/covid-19-patents-of-the-bill-melinda-gates-foundation?lang=en
Civil War Prophesied
https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm#civilwar
---------------
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
You need to see what this reporter found in a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation doc file! What he shares on camera back in 2014 is what's happening now!
CDC Ebola Patent
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&;q=CDC+ebola+patent&ia=web
Gates Foundation COVID19 Patents
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/43/covid-19-patents-of-the-bill-melinda-gates-foundation?lang=en
Civil War Prophesied
https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm#civilwar
---------------
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!
https://remnantofgod.org/meeting.htm
(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)
SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:
https://remnantofgod.org/sdrhome.htm
GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:
https://remnantofgod.org/banned.htm
Main site: https://www.remnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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