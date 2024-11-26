Biblical Manifestations: Warnings to God's children! (4/30/24)

3 seemingly unconnected events all connected behind the veil. Manifestations of biblical proportions happening now before our eyes. Warnings to those with eyes to see!





Links

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html | Home | Daily Mail Online

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=london+horses&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi2-prod.mirror.co.uk%2Fincoming%2Farticle32658426.ece%2FALTERNATES%2Fs1200d%2F1_London-horse-incident.jpg | london horses at DuckDuckGo

https://www.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article32658426.ece/alternates/s1200d/2_London-horse-incident.jpg | 2_London-horse-incident.jpg (JPEG Image, 1200 × 675 pixels)

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/uk-england-london-68888725 | Blood on pavement and smashed vehicles after horses tear through London - BBC News

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/29/military-horses-injured-galloping-across-london-making-progress-army-says | Military horses injured galloping across London making progress, army says | Animals | The Guardian

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Names_of_the_days_of_the_week | Names of the days of the week - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermes | Hermes - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury_(planet) | Mercury (planet) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury_(mythology) | Mercury (mythology) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo | Apollo - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wednesday | Wednesday - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odin | Odin - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odin-OSIRIS | Odin-OSIRIS - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osiris | Osiris - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus | Horus - Wikipedia

https://biblehub.com/kjv/zechariah/11.htm | Zechariah 11 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_samuel/11.htm | 1 Samuel 11 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/5.htm | Matthew 5 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/6.htm | Revelation 6 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/14.htm | Revelation 14 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjvs/revelation/18.htm | Revelation 18 KJV + Strong's

https://biblehub.com/greek/5331.htm | Strong's Greek: 5331. φαρμακεία (pharmakeia) -- the use of medicine, drugs or spells

https://biblehub.com/kjv/daniel/2.htm | Daniel 2 KJV

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=odins+day&ia=web | odins day at DuckDuckGo

https://biblehub.com/kjv/genesis/32.htm | Genesis 32 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/6.htm | Matthew 6 KJV

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=penial+eye+of+horus&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi.pinimg.com%2Foriginals%2Faf%2F7e%2F59%2Faf7e59716fc45a9e0b458d8c20c9b46c.png | penial eye of horus at DuckDuckGo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Wakeley_church_stabbing | 2024 Wakeley church stabbing - Wikipedia

https://nypost.com/2024/04/15/world-news/hooded-assailant-seen-stabbing-bishop-in-horrific-video-idd-as-15-year-old-boy/ | Hooded assailant seen stabbing bishop in horrific video ID'd as 15-year-old boy

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-16/who-is-bishop-mar-mari-emmanuel-wakeley-church-attack/103728808 | What we know about Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was stabbed in the Sydney church attack - ABC News

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/13.htm | Revelation 13 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/9.htm | Revelation 9 KJV

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paltering | Paltering - Wikipedia