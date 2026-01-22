Osight XR Closed Emitter Red Dot Sight - Minuteman Review

AmbGun Red Dot Optics Page

The OSight XR has the most elegant packaging in the industry. It includes a complete screw set ready to cover almost any application. Is the XR the equal of its packaging?





I mounted the enclosed emitter Osight XR atop the Ruger RXM….so it becomes a RXMXR. The XR is a RMR footprint optic with a large window similar to the Trijicon RMR. The multi reticle XR offers a 2 MOA dot, a 6 MOA dot, Circle reticle, and circle dot combinations.





6 MOA dot is often considered the CCW self defense option. Since I think most self defense uses will be close, point shooting situations and therefore the dot only comes into play when making that longer shot…so I think the 2 MOA is the proper size for carry….with 6 MOA more for stopwatch based competition.





Osight pioneered the rechargeable red dot optic and like their RMSC version this model includes a charging hood…press the button on the hood to see the charge status of the hood. Place atop the optic to see the charge status of the optic.





Now OSight pioneers an integrated Pop up rear sight. This might strike some as a gimmick, but if running a red dot, I’d love to see the rear sight and maybe even the front sight gone. I do not want anything that will tempt my eye to change focus from the target to my sights. For the same reason, I favor black optics rather than any color options. If I were going to run a dot on my RXM, I would remove the rear sight and black out that tritium front sight. Eliminating focus distractions.





The XR’s manual shows an operating Temp range of 32f to 113f. This is pretty weak. Unacceptable for those in colder climates. So I, of course, stuck my RXMXR into the freezer (zero degrees)….12 hours later I removed it. The glass was heavily frosted, but the dot was still lit. So I took it to the range on a Wyoming 4 degree day. I was half expecting a lens to pop out or for the emitter to fail. Neither happened. And there was no change in zero. The RXMXR ran perfectly.





I contacted OSight about my concerns regarding the limited temperature range and they explained that the rechargeable hood is the limitation. The sight alone, out in the field, is capable of below zero temps.





I have a couple Olights, several OSight models, each giving me my Oface. The Osight optics LOOK well built and mine have all “survived” my light testing. For those who are aggressive in their training or serious about competition (see Regular Guy Training), spending an extra few hundred for a Trijicon RMR HD is worthwhile. For the more casual shooter, the Osight rechargeable makes for an easy to manage, affordable solution.



