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Hurry! hurry! hurry! Step right up, get your boosters, 4th or 5th jab and Covid-19 tested under one massive global tent!
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146 views • December 28, 2021
Hips News final podcast of the year, we say goodbye to 2021 and as we head into 2022 our last look at the winter season boosters, vaccines, variants, and Vital information.
This episode concludes a four part series, with all of its final act of the jab information.
Back with us is both; British artist PJ, and the American activist/musician Shawty.
Taken from Shakespeare As You Like It, Act II, Scene VII [All the world's a stage]
And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances….this view perspective is a glance at the way everything has been unfolded and presented to society.
This episode concludes a four part series, with all of its final act of the jab information.
Back with us is both; British artist PJ, and the American activist/musician Shawty.
Taken from Shakespeare As You Like It, Act II, Scene VII [All the world's a stage]
And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances….this view perspective is a glance at the way everything has been unfolded and presented to society.
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