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This Transhuman "Future Humans Book" Is Found In Your Local Library & Public Schools For Children Ages 11-13 🚨
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192 views • October 04, 2021
This Transhuman book is found in your local library and public schools. Take your children out of school... #Homeschool.
It covers topics such as...
- Nanobots
- Nanotechnology working inside the body
- Replacing biology with cyborg technology
- Graphene conducting electricity
You can pause the video to read the page in the slide.
It's for readers age 11-13
#Homeschool #Education #SaveTheChildren #Transhumanism #Conditioning #PreProgramming #RevelationOfTheMethod #PublicSchools #Books #MamaBears
It covers topics such as...
- Nanobots
- Nanotechnology working inside the body
- Replacing biology with cyborg technology
- Graphene conducting electricity
You can pause the video to read the page in the slide.
It's for readers age 11-13
#Homeschool #Education #SaveTheChildren #Transhumanism #Conditioning #PreProgramming #RevelationOfTheMethod #PublicSchools #Books #MamaBears
Keywords
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