The Epstein files now unequivocally reveal that the Rothschilds and Epstein himself were looking to profit from the unnecessary bloodshed of the color revolution implemented in Ukraine by George Soros.





Remember- Soros proudly admitted to overthrowing the government in 2014.





To put it succinctly, Much of this war and bloodshed occurring around the world can directly stem back to elite pedophiles who torture children as literal cultists.





Imagine a world where these people no longer had this kind of power. The fruit of the occult Satanists in power is this: Hell on earth.





The Ukraine war would have never happened if Epstein's buddies had tried to profit from the suffering of millions.





A world where the cultists are not in power would be one of much greater peace and prosperity for all. X (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/2017769591393685708?s=20)