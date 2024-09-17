AI and What is Truth?

Through its European Christian Internet Conference, the World Council of Churches (WCC) opened under the theme “What is truth? Ethical and Practical Issues in the Use of Artificial Intelligence.” Truth in Jesus was discussed. What is truth? On October, 1, 2024, the WCC plans to cohost a webinar titled, “Theology & Artificial Intelligence: Systematic and Denominational Perspectives.” But does the WCC have the truth or require that one must accept falsehoods about the Holy Spirit to join? Is there an 'AI Jesus'? Can AI programs like ChatGPT be helpful? Do many gloss over the actual original scriptures and believe traditions of men that are not in them? Should translators rely on tradition over koine Greek grammatical rules? Did Jesus teach that people could worship God in vain? Is it biblically acceptable to add words to the prophecies of the Book of Revelation or elsewhere in the Word of God? Is God's word truth? Are there false ministers that many accept, despite warnings from the Bible? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these topics and more.





