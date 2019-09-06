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Episode 21 - 20190906 - Vanias House of Fashion
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5 views • July 04, 2020
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Episode 21 takes me to a very foreign topic, and that is the topic of fashion. We had a really fun visit with Vania Nova at her house of fashion to talk about the original and custom work she does for men and women. While she is a great resource for weddings in particular, her work covers a huge range of styles and needs. Vania is a long time resident of RSM and loves working with the local community.
Guest: Vania Nova
Company: Vania Designs
Website: vanianova.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vania.fashion.designer/
Phone: 949-229-1190
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 21 takes me to a very foreign topic, and that is the topic of fashion. We had a really fun visit with Vania Nova at her house of fashion to talk about the original and custom work she does for men and women. While she is a great resource for weddings in particular, her work covers a huge range of styles and needs. Vania is a long time resident of RSM and loves working with the local community.
Guest: Vania Nova
Company: Vania Designs
Website: vanianova.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vania.fashion.designer/
Phone: 949-229-1190
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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