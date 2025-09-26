Political Assassinations, Targeted Hit Lists - Manufactured Chaos w/ Harley Schlanger

See the exclusive Mike McCormick interview @ https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Harley Schlanger, President of the LaRouche Organization, returns to the program to discuss the rising wave of political assassinations and their role in fueling global unrest. As the old guard struggles to retain power, people worldwide are rising up. Contact Harley at [email protected].

